The Fergus Falls gymnastics team had a hard fought meet with the Brainerd Warriors Monday, but the visitor left the floor with a slim victory over the Otters 137.15-134.95.
Ashlyn Fronning led the Otters in the meet as she finished first in all-around competition with 34.9, while also winning the vault (8.95) and taking runner-up finishes in the bars (8.15), beam (8.75) and floor (9.05). Teammates Aubrey Seedorf (33.4) and Kellen Frigaard (31.9) took third and fourth in all-around competition, respectively.
Other top individual performances included Madison Muchow on bars (first, 8.3), Seedorf in vault (second, 8.9) and Mayah Fear in vault (third, 8.85).
In JV action, the Warriors defeated the Otters 126.9-117.9. Olivia Trout led the JV team with a fourth-place finish in all-around events (8.0).
The Otters will continue their homestand Thursday as they welcome in Sartell for a 6 p.m. meet.
