Warriors handle Otters on home ice

Wrapping up their weekend trip up north, on Jan. 7, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team took on the top ranked Warroad Warriors and felt short 10-4.
The Warriors scored a pair of first period goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded.
They would add another pair over the first three minutes of the second.
Fergus got on the board at 11:32 of the second, as Kellen Stenstrom tallied his 11th goal of the season. He was assisted on the play by Brayden Nelson. Warroad added a late goal in the period to have a 5-1 advantage heading into the final 17.
Jack Welde scored a power play goal at the 5:54 mark of the third, with help from Shane Zierden. The Otters struck again shortly after, as Leighton Buckmeier got an unassisted goal.
A minute later, the Warriors answered, to make it 6-3. Nelson scored his first goal of the season to bring the Otters within two (as Buckmeier picked up the helper).
Warroad would score the final four goals of the contest.
They outshot the Otters, 46-24.
Of note: Warroad senior Jayson Shaugabay became the schools all-time leading scorer in the game, passing TJ Oshie’s previous mark.
Fergus is now 6-3-1 and will be at Little Falls, on Jan. 10.
