MORRIS — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team attempted to make a second-half run but the Wheaton Warriors would hold on to defeat the Battlers 56-46 Saturday.
Grace VanErp led the team in scoring with 19 and rebounding with nine. Teammate Makenna Tysdal also added 14 points in the game.
The Battlers will look to get back in the win column as they travel to take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
