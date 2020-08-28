The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team welcomed in the Brainerd Warriors for its season opener Thursday. The Warriors would score three goals in each half to defeat the Otters 6-0.
“We played a great team tonight,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We wanted to try our best to take them on straight up. We chose not to play in a defensive shell and they showed us some areas that we will improve on throughout the season.”
The Warriors outshot the Otters 11-1.
“Brainerd is at the top of the conference every year and as I mentioned they highlighted our weaknesses. Now we learn from that and get better. The film on this game will be tremendous help to our development as a team. The wins and losses will take care of themselves. At this time of year, it’s about getting better and that’s what we will do,” Jurgens added.
In JV action, the Warriors defeated the Otters 8-1. Lexi Metcalf would score the lone goal for the Otters with an assist from Marilyn Karsnia.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Sartell at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.