ASHBY — The Ashby girls’ basketball team were upended by the visiting Wheaton Warriors Thursday as the visitor claimed a 50-23 victory.
Celi Nelson led the Arrows in scoring with 12 points, while Ava Ellingson grabbed eight rebounds for Ashby.
The Arrows will travel to Ortonville to take on the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
