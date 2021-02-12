ASHBY — The Ashby girls’ basketball team were upended by the visiting Wheaton Warriors Thursday as the visitor claimed a  50-23 victory.

Celi Nelson led the Arrows in scoring with 12 points, while Ava Ellingson grabbed eight rebounds for Ashby.

The Arrows will travel to Ortonville to take on the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Load comments