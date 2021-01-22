BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team’s collective spirit was lifted late as Dominic Aguilar hit a game-tying shot with 2.9 seconds remaining, but the hosting Brainerd Warriors would make the celebration short-lived as a half-court shot by Griffen Rushin was tipped in by teammate Cooper Jacobs for a 65-63 Central Lakes Conference victory Friday.
The Otters struggled in the first half as they made one shot in the first nine minutes of play. The Warriors held a 17-3 lead, but saw their visitor dig themselves out of a hole and the Otters went into the break down 32-24.
The second half played out much like the first as Fergus Falls went down by double digits and battled their way back into the game. The Otters would take a slim lead, but the Warriors would regain the lead and force the Otters to run full-court press with under a minute to play. Fergus Falls got Brainerd to turn the ball over to give them a chance to tie and Aguilar did not disappoint tying the game. But the late heroics by Jacobs gave the home team the win.
Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, 14 coming in the second half, while teammate Kaden Conklin chipped in 18. Luke Newman led Fergus Falls in rebounding with 10 boards.
Mitchell Degan led Brainerd in scoring with 26 points, while Rushin dropped in 22.
Despite 7-foot center Chance Fazio not playing in the game, the Otters outrebounded the Warriors 33-30 and forced 17 turnovers.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to take on another CLC foe St. Cloud Tech at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
