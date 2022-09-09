In Central Lakes Conference action, on Sept. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team fell to the Brainerd Warriors, 5-2.
“It was not a win for our team, but it was a fantastic night of tennis for girls,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “We competed well across the board. Even our losses were very competitive. The girls should feel very good about this match.”
The wins came on the singles side of things. Isabella Abrahams played the match of her life tonight. She went in as the underdog against a top-ranked player in Ella Chaussee.
“Abrahams did everything right tonight. She was just on. She did a great job of playing offensive tennis and putting pressure on her opponent,” said Lill. “She varied her shots well, showing great execution in her drop shots and lobs, keeping her opponent on her toes. The biggest thing that showed on the court, however, was Abraham’’s mental toughness. She did not come out intimidated, she knew she could play and she meant business the entire match.”
Abrahams took the first set 6-4 before dropping the second set 7-5. After a couple of grueling sets, it would have been easy for her to let the third set get away. But Abrahams stayed cool and collected to take the third set 6-3.
Ashtyn Lill was the other win on the night for the Otters. Lill won her first set fairly handily with great ground strokes and excellent serving. She found herself down early in the second set 0-3, and then 2-5, but she did not give up. Lill dug deep, played smart and rattled off 5 straight games to earn the win in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.
The Otters first and second doubles teams also had amazingly competitive matches. Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Locket bumped up to first doubles for the match and played some of their best tennis of the season as well. They ended up dropping the first set in a tie-break, but played some great tennis in their 7-6(3), 6-4 loss. These two were finishing points well at the net and doing a great job of lobbing tonight. Hannah Anderson and Hattie Fullhart also played a great three-set match at third doubles.
Ruby Ellison also had a pretty tight match at 6-4, 6-3 against a very hard hitting opponent tonight. She has had a lot of close matches lately and this freshman is gaining valuable experience each time she steps on the court.
The Otters play host to Sauk Rapids Rice, on Sept. 13, at Kennedy Secondary School for senior/parent night.
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Ella Chaussee (B) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
2. Lila Collins (B) defeated Leila Nasri (FF) 6-2, 6-1.
3. Lacy Busch (B) defeated Ruby Ellison (FF) 6-4, 6-3.
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Lydia Olson (B) 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles:
1.Claire Erdal/Ericah Folden (B) defeated Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 7-6(3), 6-4
2. Hannah Hayes/Ellie Brown (B) defeated Hannah Anderson/Hattie Fullhart (FF) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Lauren Kline/Brooklyn Dietz (B) defeated Clara Stephan/Kaia Ness (FF) 6-2, 6-0.