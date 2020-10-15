BARRETT — A back and forth battle Wednesday saw the visiting Wheaton Warriors upend the West Central Area Knights volleyball team in five sets 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.
The Knights May Foslien (4) and Kennedy Ulrich (3) each had multiple ace serves, while Macy Grosz (22), Morgan Stark (21) and Kaitlyn Hansen (20) were in double figures in digs.
The Knights will look to get back on track as they travel to take on the Underwood Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.