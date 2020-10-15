BARRETT — A back and forth battle Wednesday saw the visiting Wheaton Warriors upend the West Central Area Knights volleyball team in five sets 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.

The Knights May Foslien (4) and Kennedy Ulrich (3) each had multiple ace serves, while Macy Grosz (22), Morgan Stark (21) and Kaitlyn Hansen (20) were in double figures in digs.

The Knights will look to get back on track as they travel to take on the Underwood Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 

