The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team opened its season on the road against the Brainerd Warriors Thursday. In a close battle, the hosting Warriors would take home a 82-64 victory over the Otters.
Emilie Carlson led the Otter swimmers as the junior picked up a win in the 100 butterfly (1:05.94) and 200 IM (2:26.52). Teammates Emma Koeckeritz and Nori Donais also claimed wins with Koeckeritz finishing first in the 50 freestyle (27.45) and Donais winning the diving event (145.05).
Other top individual finishes for the Otters included Koeckeritz in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.78), Olivia Herzberg in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:22.64), Raquel Prody in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:23.26), Mayah Fear in diving (second, 136.20), Annie Mayer in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:23.91) and Lianna Jepson in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:11.41) and 100 freestyle (third, 1:04.01)
In the relay events, the Otters would capture first-place finishes in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. In the 200 freestyle, the team of Carlson, Jepson, Koeckeritz and Aisling Cox (1:51.44) took the top podium, while in the 200 medley the team of Carlson, Jepson, Koeckeritz and Herzberg (2:04.21) finished first. Fergus Falls also recorded third-place finishes from the 200 medley team of Cox, Mayer, Fear and Emily Werner (2:10.64) and the 400 freestyle team of Werner, Herzberg, Alexis Wellman and Tess Seay (4:36.06)
The Otters will look to rebound as they welcome the Sartell Sabres for the team’s first home meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
