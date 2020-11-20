WHEATON — The West Central Area volleyball team fought hard in four tight sets but it was the hosting Wheaton Warriors that came out with a 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23 victory Thursday.
“Both teams played great defense which made for some long and exciting rallies,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said. “The odds just weren't in our favor at the end of a couple of sets. We had some great touches on defense which allowed our backrow players to pick up quite a bit, we just didn't find enough holes in Wheaton's defense.”
Morgan Stark, Elizabeth Rustan and Mya Foslien each had nine kills in the match, while Kaitlyn Hansen (28), Stark (21) and Macy Grosz (20) led the team in digs.
The Knights will wrap up their season Friday as they visit the Benson Braves at 7:30 p.m.
