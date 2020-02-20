WHEATON — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team held a slim halftime lead, but saw the hosting Wheaton Warriors start the second half hot and never looked back as the Tigers fell 66-58 Thursday.
Coming out of halftime with a 31-30 lead, the Tigers looked to build a cushion on their lead. The Warriors had other ideas as they went on a 12-0 run and held off their visitor the remainder of the game.
“We were really inconsistent on the offensive end of the floor,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “When we played with a sense of urgency we really got some good looks. But we turned the ball over too much on the offensive end, and couldn’t keep the ball in front of us on defense.”
Colby Larson led the Tigers with 17 points, while Tanner Heier chipped in 16 points.
The Tigers will return home to take on Lake Park-Audubon at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
