ASHBY — In its first action of the year, the Ashby volleyball team welcome in the Wheaton Warriors Thursday. The Warriors took command early and edged the Arrows late to win a four-set match 25-10, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24.
“We began the night with lots of first game jitters but warmed up by the third set,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “We were strong from the serving line and our passes were consistent. Wheaton has a big front row attack but mixes in back row hitting so they had threats all around. I was extremely pleased with how the girls communicated and worked together throughout; especially when we were down. It was nice to get back into the gym and see how the chemistry of these ladies came together after multiple changes in the line up.”
Madeline Thompson recorded double-digit digs for the Arrows with 12, while teammates Anissa Heinrich and Ryleigh Brendmoen each had two blocks in the game.
The Arrows will now head out on the road to take on the West Central Area Knights at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
