The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half, but the visiting Wheaton Warriors did just enough to hold onto a 71-68 victory Monday.
The Warriors took a 36-15 lead into halftime, but the Comets found an offensive surge in the second half and got to within three points. Wheaton would close out the game to get the win.
“Rough first half for our Comet boys,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “We struggled to do much right in the first half. Credit the Warriors as they definitely set the tone in the hustle category at the outset of the first half. We had a hard time finding a spark from anyone in the first half and we seem to play more frantic when something didn’t go our way.”
The Comets were led in scoring by Micah Foss with 17 points, while teammates Caden Fischer and Zeke Ihrke each chipped in a dozen.
The Comets will welcome in Little Eight Conference rival Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
