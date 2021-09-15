WHEATON — After defeating Wheaton/Herman/Norcross for the first time in four years over the weekend at the Wheaton volleyball tournament, West Central Area (WCA) returned to the Warriors’ home turf Tuesday to try to repeat history. Unfortunately for the Knights the Warriors learned from their mistakes and adjusted accordingly, eking out a victory over WCA 3-2 (25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12).
The matchup was a back-and-forth battle although in Set 1 — led by some powerful hitting by Mya Foslien and Elizabeth Rustan — it appeared as though the Knights had the Warriors’ number defeating them without much resistance ending with a nice slide from the right side by Whitney Westrom. However, in Set 2 and 3 the Warriors were able to find holes on the floor that sent the Knights’ defense scrambling to pick up tips in the middle and deeper corner shots.
In Set 4, Westrom’s powerful serves gave the Knights what they needed to push to a fifth set but defensive errors would cost WCA the game in the end.
“The Knights really needed to be aggressive at the service line and find the open spots,” said WCA head coach Melissa Foslien. “A tough loss, but one we can learn and push ourselves to improve on.”
Stat leaders for the Knights were Whitney Westrom (17/19 serving, 5 aces), Rustan (22/22 serving, 2 aces, 27 digs, 14 kills, 2 blocks), Macy Grosz (16/16 serving, 1 ace, 37 set assists,1 block), Madelyn Westrom (11/12 serving, 2 aces, 15 digs), Kaitlyn Hansen (23 digs), Halle Foslien (5 kills) and Mya Foslien (18 kills, 16 digs, 1 block).
The Knights now fall to 8-1 on the season as they host the Hancock Owls Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
