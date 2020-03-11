MINNEAPOLIS — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team struggled to find its offensive groove as the Waseca Bluejays won a Class AA state quarterfinal 38-22 Wednesday at Williams Arena.

The Blue Jays would hold a slim 13-11 lead at half, but would pull away with a run midway through the second half.

Greta Tollefson led the Vikings in scoring with nine points, while also collecting 10 rebounds.

Waseca’s Hannah Potter led all scorers in the game with 12 points.

The Vikings  (29-1) will now take on Concordia Academy, a 71-55 loser to Rochester Lourdes, at Concordia St. Paul at 6 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.

