WCA-A-B-E picks up pair of wins in triangular

The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling picked up a pair of victories at the Pelican Rapids triangular, on Dec. 1. They defeated Pelican Rapids 58-13 and Ottertail Central 67-6. Below are the results for the two matches.
WCAAE vs. PR:
106: Issac Bergren (PERA) over Nathan Brethorst (WCAA) (MD 12-0)
113: Evan Dingwall (WCAA) over Hazen Millbeck (PERA) (Fall 3:05)
120: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) over Jackson Peasley (PERA) (Dec 10-9)
126: Jed Carlson (PERA) over Tucker McGee (WCAA) (Fall 0:25)
132: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Calvin Norton (PERA) (Fall 3:49)
138: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Alex Carlson (PERA) (Fall 1:50)
145: Kolby Peters (WCAA) over Alex Carlson (PERA) (Fall 4:34)
152: Hunter Gruchow (WCAA) over Jack Kapenga (PERA) (MD 17-9)
160: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Carter Johnson (PERA) (Dec 7-1)
170: Mark Kapenga (PERA) over Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) (Dec 12-6)
182: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) over Elias Valdovines (PERA) (Fall 1:12)
195: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Kaden Holt (PERA) (Fall 0:33)
220: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over Abe Gonzalez (PERA) (Fall 3:17)
285: Will Rustan (WCAA) over Justin Jacobson (PERA) (Fall 0:27)
WCAAE vs. OTC:
106: Nathan Brethorst (WCAA) over Barry Lanston (OCB) (Fall 0:58)
113: Evan Dingwall (WCAA) over Dylan Geihsler (OCB) (Fall 0:46)
120: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) (For.)
126: Mason Christianson (OCB) over Tucker McGee (WCAA) (Fall 3:39)
132: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Tayden Soma (OCB) (Fall 3:52)
138: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Carson Roehl (OCB) (Fall 1:34)
145: Kolby Peters (WCAA) over Conner Nelson (OCB) (Fall 5:59)
152: Hunter Gruchow (WCAA) over Tommy Ehlert (OCB) (Fall 3:54)
160: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Gaiden Hoeper (OCB) (Fall 1:09)
170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) over Will Schwartz (OCB) (Fall 3:11)
182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) (For.)
195: Gavin Flint (WCAA) (For.)
220: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Josh Larson (OCB) (Fall 0:16)
285: Will Rustan (WCAA) over Kale Rich (OCB) (MD 11-1)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone