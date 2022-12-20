WCA-A-B/E wrestlers have great showing

Wrestling with 18 other teams, at the Monticello Invite, on Dec. 17, the West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon/Evansville Knights had six wrestlers in the finals, with three pulling out wins and took home the team title with 236 points. Mounds View was second (224.5) and Benson third (121).
Below are the results for each wrestler in their final two matches.
106: Evan Dingwall - 6th
Cons. Semis - Evan Dingwall over Parker Honl (Central Public Schools) (Fall 2:35)
5th Place Match - Brady Wadel (Andover) over Evan Dingwall (Dec 4-0)
113: Owen Gruchow - 1st
Semifinals - Owen Gruchow over Jack Hamak (Saint Cloud Tech) (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match - Owen Gruchow over Max Nygaard (Benson) (Fall 5:23)
132: Sam Olson - 5th
Cons. Semis - Sam Olson over Aaron Dungy (Park Center) (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match - Sam Olson over Tyler Bertram (Andover) (Fall 1:53)
138: Adam Lohse - 2nd
Semifinals - Adam Lohse over Caden Thell (Two Rivers) (Fall 3:06)
1st Place Match - Andrew Schwab (South Saint Paul) over Adam Lohse (Dec 11-4)
145: Kolby Peters - 4th
Semifinals - Jesse Farrell (Spectrum) over Kolby Peters (MD 19-8)
3rd Place Match - Ethan Schmidt (Spectrum) over Kolby Peters (Dec 8-4)
152: Solomon Wales - 2nd
Semifinals - Solomon Wales over Nick Bolduc (Benson) (MD 10-2)
1st Place Match - Colton Loween (Mounds View) over Solomon Wales (Dec 7-1)
160: Hunter Gruchow - 1st
Semifinals - Hunter Gruchow over Hunter Allen (Coon Rapids) (Fall 1:23)
1st Place Match - Hunter Gruchow over Jaxon Kenning (Saint Cloud Tech) (Inj. [time])
170: Jeremy Blascyk - 4th
Semifinals - Preston Mcgee (Benson) over Jeremy Blascyk (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match - Wyatt Witschen (Monticello) over Jeremy Blascyk (Fall 2:23)
182: Anthony Sykora - 1st
Semifinals - Anthony Sykora over William Graunke (Rockford) (Fall 1:33)
1st Place Match - Anthony Sykora over Mason Bauer (Monticello) (Fall 2:56)
195: Beau Robinson - 3rd
Semifinals - Quin Morgan (Mounds View) over Beau Robinson (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match - Beau Robinson over Mason Smith (Monticello) (Fall 1:05)
220: Will Rustan - 2nd
Semifinals - Will Rustan over Keegan Ellis (Monticello) (Fall 3:23)
1st Place Match - Samuel Winkels (Austin) over Will Rustan (Dec 9-4)
285: Justin Blascyk - 3rd
Semifinals - Jacob Solheim (Mounds View) over Justin Blascyk (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match - Justin Blascyk over Hayden Skillings (Coon Rapids) (Dec 3-1)
