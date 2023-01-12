WCA/A/B-E wrestling picks up two blowout victories

In a triangular, on Jan. 10, the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansivlle wrestling team picked up two wins, 70-9 over United Clay Becker and 63-12 over Sauk Centre-Melrose. Below are the results from the two duals.
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 70.0 United Clay Becker Badgers (UCBB) 9.0
106: Kody Johnson (UCBB) over Evan Dingwall (WCAA) (Dec 4-0)
113: Nicholas Dulas (WCAA) over Tristin Strom (UCBB) (Fall 1:19)
120: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) over Jared Ohm-Mehrer (UCBB) (Fall 3:49)
126: Taylor Johnson (UCBB) over Tucker McGee (WCAA) (Fall 1:11)
132: Logan Schmall (WCAA) forfeit win
138: Sam Olson (WCAA) forfeit win
145: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Jackson Mikkelsen (UCBB) (Fall 1:53)
152: Solomon Wales (WCAA) forfeit win
160: Hunter Gruchow (WCAA) over Ryan Francis (UCBB) (MD 17-7)
170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) over Grady Hines (UCBB) (Fall 1:55)
182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Ezekiel Noel (UCBB) (Fall 0:57)
195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Tyler Geray (UCBB) (Fall 2:26)
220: Will Rustan (WCAA) forfeit win
285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) forfeit win
WCAA 63.0 Sauk Centre-Melrose (SCM) 12.0
106: Dominic Kerzman (SCM) over Evan Dingwall (WCAA) (Fall 3:10)
113: Ava Lohse (WCAA) forfeit win
120: Owen Gruchow (WCAA) over Lanna Walter (SCM) (Fall 4:13)
126: Noah Christen (SCM) over Tucker McGee (WCAA) (Fall 2:30)
132: Sam Olson (WCAA) forfeit win
138: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Mitchell Christen (SCM) (Dec 12-5)
145: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Jose de los Santos (SCM) (Dec 3-2)
152: Kolby Peters (WCAA) forfeit win
160: Hunter Gruchow (WCAA) over Cesar Avalos (SCM) (Fall 0:28)
170: Jeremy Blascyk (WCAA) forfeit win
182: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Eden Rangel (SCM) (Fall 0:48)
195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) forfeit win
220: Will Rustan (WCAA) over Isaac Frericks (SCM) (Fall 4:26)
285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over Will Sjogren (SCM) (Dec 3-2)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone