BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling moved on in the Section 6A team tournament defeating Border West 60-9 Tuesday.
The Knights will now take on the third-seeded Otter Tail Central Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will wrestle for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
West Central Area/ Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 60, Border West 9
106- Cole Sykora (Border West Buccaneers) over Adam Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) (Fall 1:17)
113 - Hunter Gruchow (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Jude Olson (Border West Buccaneers) (Fall 1:47)
120 - Eli Larson (Border West Buccaneers) over Solomon Wales (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) (Dec 5-0)
126 - Ashton Danner (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Patrick Forcier (Border West Buccaneers) (MD 9-1)
132 - Dierk Goeden (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Logan Bock (Border West Buccaneers) (Fall 1:22)
138 - Anthony Sykora (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Jace Olson (Border West Buccaneers) (MD 14-5)
145 - Kaleb Getz (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Jacob Adelman (Border West Buccaneers) (Fall 3:40)
152 - Kade Olson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Unknown (For.)
160 - Jordan Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Sam Stafford (Border West Buccaneers) (MD 13-1)
170 - Nathaniel Kisgen (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Andrew Hennessy (Border West Buccaneers) (Fall 2:25)
182 - Colton Lindquist (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Micheal Dennis (Border West Buccaneers) (SV-1 4-2)
195 - Deklin Goeden (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Connor Zych (Border West Buccaneers) (Fall 1:27)
220 - Devin Stone (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Unknown (For.)
285 - Justin Blascyk (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) over Issac Ebnet (Border West Buccaneers) (Dec 10-4)
