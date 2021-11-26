WCA/A football falls in finals thriller

MINNEAPOLIS — Much like their state semifinal matchup a week ago, the Knights of West Central Area/Ashby (WCA/A) saw themselves in a defensive-minded affair in the Class AA title game on Black Friday. Unfortunately, they were on the short end of a 14-13 game versus the Chatfield Gophers. After a three and out to begin the game offensively, the Knights saw the Gophers march down the field on a seven-play 60-yard drive, capped off by a 6-yard run by Parker Delaney.
WCA/A answered with an eight-play 68-yard drive, resulting in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Evan Paulson to Cole Anderson. The extra point gave the Knights a slim 7-6 lead late in the first quarter. A huge moment in the game occurred a couple minutes into the second quarter. Paulson was rolling out on a play action pass and got hit from behind, resulting in a fumble. The ball was taken back by the Gophers’ Carter Daniels for a 31-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion was good. The 14-6 score would hold going into the first half. Despite two fumbles lost and two interceptions thrown over the first 24 minutes, the Knights were only down one score.
A short kick to start the second half saw WCA/A recover the ball after 10 yards. It provided a spark for the Knights, but they were unable to capitalize on the drive, stalling inside the red zone. Both defenses continued to clamp down throughout the second half, until the Knights finally broke through. A 12-play 76-yard drive that took up close to seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter saw WCA/A score a touchdown on a quarterback dive by Paulson. After a called time out, the Knights elected to go for two and the lead. Anthony Sykora took a handoff from Paulson and fought toward the goal line, initially ruled in, video replay overturned the call and it remained a one-point lead for Chatfield with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter.
The Knights did come up with a stop and got the ball back with no timeouts and at their own 6-yard line. Paulson guided the team out to midfield with less than 30 seconds left, but an interception on a deep pass over the middle sealed the victory for the Gophers and heartache for the Knights.
WCA/A did outgain Chatfield 289-210 in total offense. Paulson finished 15 for 29 for 203 yards with the touchdown and three interceptions. Hunter Norby had four receptions for 71 yards as well as eight total tackles and an interception on defense. Sykora had 63 yards on 21 carries on the ground and Anderson had four receptions for 67 yards and the touchdown. The Knights finished their season at 11-2. The Knights finish a fantastic season as runners-up in Class AA.