At the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (WHN) Warriors on Feb. 26, the West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team picked up a 67-60 win. WCA led 37-31 at the break.
The Knights were 23–51 from the field for 45% and the Warriors were 21–45 for 47%. Both teams hit eight three-pointers. From the free-throw line the Knights were 13–17 for 77% and the Warriors 10–16 for 63%. They both had 28 rebounds. The Knights only turned the ball over nine times and the Warriors 13 times.
“We are really proud of our team’s effort going on the road and beating a quality team like WHN,” stated Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “Cole Anderson probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, he just goes to work, does his job and gives us consistent performances night in and night out.”
Cole had a huge game for the Knights as he was a perfect 10-10 from the field on his way to scoring 29 points while also getting five rebounds and two steals. Cam Anderson was also in double figures with 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals. Ryder Staples scored eight points and five rebounds
“But they all contribute in so many ways,” said Hunter. “All year, these guys have been a true team in that way. An example of this is Jake Strunk tonight. He didn’t get a lot of offensive opportunities but he was out there rebounding and playing defense and that’s what they all do. I also want to give a lot of credit to our bench. They’ve really made our team good this year with the depth they provide.”
The Knights, now 18-4 and have won four games straight, will play at Hancock on Feb. 28.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone