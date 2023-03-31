WCA boys basketball teams caps off season

The 2022-23 West Central Area Knights boys basketball team celebrated their outstanding season at their annual awards night on Mar. 27. Coach Kraig Hunter shared reflections on the season.
He thanked an outstanding supportive group of parents and talked about a team that made a mark wherever they went with their unselfishness, work ethic and team play.
The Knights finished as West Central Conference runners-up and finished with an overall 18-8 record against a tough schedule, being the smallest Class AA school in the state. The Knights were one of the top defensive teams in the state once again holding teams to 51 ppg, only 39% from the field and forced 490 turnovers. WCA also won the Pelican Rapids Holiday tournament for the 6th straight year. They were known as a team that was scrappy for how hard they played and a team that was unselfish sharing the basketball.
They were great in the classroom as well as they recently earned the Section 3AA Academic Champions. Twenty-three players in grades 9-12 earned Spotlight on Scholarship Awards. Cole Anderson, Isaac Kreft and Jacob Strunk were presented with Captains Awards.
Award winners:
Jacob Strunk – Most Valuable Defensive Player, Chairman of the Boards and All-Conference.
Cole Anderson – Most Valuable Offensive Player, Assist Leader Award, All-Conference
Letterwinners were seniors: Brett Amundson, Cole Anderson, Isaac Kreft, Roman Mihailovschi, Damon Sanstead and Jacob Strunk. Juniors: Cam Anderson, Dane Anderson, Mitch Dewey, Nasir Dotts, Bryce Kjesbo and Brady Lindquist. And Sophomores: Ben Bye, Sam Hanson, Cash Nelson and Owen Sanstead.
Coach Hunter also talked about the great people they had in the senior class. “Roman, Damon, Brett, Isaac, Cole and Jake will all be successful in life. They’ve given a lot to our basketball program and we thank them dearly for all of their commitment and contributions. They are all great people.”
