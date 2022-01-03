The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team won a nail biter versus the host Pelican Rapids Vikings 50-48 on Thursday night to claim the Pelican Rapids National Bank Holiday Classic championship.
After an early 7-7 tie, the Knights defense held the Vikings to only seven more points the rest of the half to build a 25-14 lead. The Knights led 46-37 with five minutes to play and had to withstand a Vikings run at the end of the game. Cole Anderson made three out of four free throws in the last minute to preserve the win. The Vikings had a 3-point look at the buzzer that missed.
"What a great game", said Knights Coach Kraig Hunter. "Hats off to Coach Gullingsrud and the Vikings for the way they compete. The defense in this game by both teams was outstanding. The players on both teams played with intensity and both teams had to work for everything on the offensive end. We have a lot of respect for the Vikings. We tell our kids in games like these, that every possession on both ends is important and we were able to make enough plays throughout the 36 minutes to have the lead at the end."
The Knights shot 44% (17-39) compared to 33% for the Vikings and were able to get to the free throw line 22 times making 14. The Vikings hit 8-12 free throws. The Vikings held a slight 37-33 edge on the boards and forced 15 Knights turnovers while turning it over 11 times themselves.
Leaders for the Knights were Ryder Staples with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals; Cole Anderson had 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Bryce Kjesbo had 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals; Cam Anderson had 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists; Jake Strunk had 5 points, a team high 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist.
Scoring for the Vikings were Hunter Williams 15, Tim Guler 14, Brayden Ecker 7, Ian Fahje 4, Peyton Blakeway 4, Tanner Tollerud 2, and Luke Solie 2.
Battle Lake defeated Underwood in the third place game, 76-39. Players named to the all-tournament team were Ryder Staples — WCA, Cole Anderson — WCA, Jacob Strunk — WCA, Hunter Williams — Pelican Rapids, and Tim Guler — Pelican Rapids.
Pelican Rapids is at home this week on Tuesday versus East Grand Forks and Friday versus Perham. WCA is at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, home against Osakis on Thursday and wraps up the week at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Saturday.
