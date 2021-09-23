MELROSE — The West Central Area boys’ cross-country team took first place Tuesday in Melrose at the Dutchman Invitational, while the girls’ team placed third behind Minnewaska and Pequot Lakes. Individually for the Knights boys Alex Salwasser finished second overall with a time of 16:56.4 followed by Kade Runge (third, 17:10.1) Shad Swanson (seventh, 17:50.4), Roman Mihailovschi (10th, 17:56.9), Eli Bergman (15th, 18:08.4), Tyler Biss (54th, 20:29.4) and Simon Moritz (55th, 20:30.2).
Sauk Centre’s Brandon Kampsen (16:53.3) took first individually for the boys.
The Knights girls, who finished third overall (77), were edged out by Minnewaska Area (52) in first and Wadena-Deer Creek (69) in second.
Individually for the Knights Lexi Bright finished second overall with a time of 19:50.9, followed by Terina Blascyk (12th, 21:40), Victoria Junker (19th, 22:35.6), Alexa Blume (21st, 22:44.7), Kyra Beyer (23rd, 22:47.9), Kennedy Porter (38th, 23:32.4) and Blaire Reuter (57th, 24:54.3).
Individually, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle’s Caroline Kuehne took first place with a time of 19:34.9.
“The varsity boys ran smart races. They were running in a pack for the majority of the race before breaking up and the experience of our seniors, Alex Salwasser, Kade Runge and Shad Swanson really stood out,” said Knights head coach Austin Hanson. “We know that we will need all of these boys strong in the end to compete for a state title and we cannot wait to have junior Peyton Hanson returning for us within the near future to help us accomplish that goal.”
The Knights’ next meet will be Saturday in Milaca for the Mega Meet starting at 10 a.m.
