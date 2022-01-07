The weather outside mirrored the shooting performance inside for the West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team on Thursday night as they lost to Osakis 46-30 in Barrett. The Silverstreaks held the Knights to 12-40 from the field for 30% and they converted 19-38 of their shots for 50%. Osakis had only 10 turnovers while the Knights had 16.
Knights coach, Kraig Hunter said, "our boys gave a pretty good effort defensively. We gave up 12 points on what we call catastrophic turnovers where we just threw the ball away for a direct layup. There is no defense for that. Other than that, we held them to 34 points in the half court and 13-32 shooting in the half court. Obviously a very tough night for us offensively. Couldn't get shots to fall which had something to do with their physicality and defense but we have to play better offensively. In reality, all of the snow day practice cancellations have hurt us and made things sloppy. We are hoping for some better weather so we can get some continuity for practices and continue to get better."
Brady Mages led the Silverstreaks with 11 points, Bauer Klimed had eight. Nas Dotts led the Knights with 10 points, Cam Anderson had six. Cole Anderson was the rebounding leader with five and Jacob Strunk had four steals. The Knights will return to action on Jan. 8, at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
