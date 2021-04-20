The West Central Area track and field teams competed for the first time in nearly two years as they participated in a meet in Melrose. The Knights boys and girls teams each finished third at the meet.
“It was a beautiful day to be on a real track for the first time in two years,” Knights head coach Austin Hanson said. “ Being that the weather has been so crummy lately, the West Central track and field team has had a difficult time getting in meaningful outdoor practices without risking our athletes health on poor surfaces. All of that being said, their performance given the circumstances was outstanding with both teams receiving third in their opening meet.
Kyle Schill and Brynn Fernholz showed their senior leadership and had individual successes in their events. Kyle Schill won both the 800-meter and the 1600-meter races with times of 2:12 and 4:55 respectively. Fernholz tied for first in the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches and won the triple jump with an astounding 31-10. They are incredible leaders and have been leading the young team by example.
Alex Salwasser displayed his consistent stride in both the mile and 2 mile races, placing second behind Schill in the mile (5:12) and placing first in the 2 mile (1:09). Lexi Bright was a jack of all trades, placing second in the 100 meter (14.01), first in the 800 meter (2:37), and first in the long jump (15' 2"). Tyler Stone had amazing throws at discus and shotput, receiving second (116-3) and fourth (33- 3) respectively.
Other athletes like Liz Rustan, Kaitlyn Hansen, Roman Mihalovski, Taylor Bennett, Nasir Dotts, Alexa Blume and Terina Blascyk all did an outstanding job in their opening meet.
“Overall, we are very pleased with their development in this young season. Over half of our team had never even been to a track meet before, so for most this is a brand new experience. We can't wait to see what this season has in store for them,” Hanson.
The Knights will travel to Wheaton to compete in a meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.
