BECKER — The West Central Area boys’ golf team closed out its season at the Class A state golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club Wednesday.
The Knights (691) finished in fifth-place overall after posting team scores of 350 and 341. Fertile-Beltrami (629) won the tournament, followed by Legacy Christian Academy (642) and Sleepy Eye (656).
"We are so proud of our boys,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Thirty-six holes of competitive golf is mentally grueling and the bad breaks in this game can beat you up mentally. Yet our boys kept positive, they persevered with resiliency and finished strong."
Grant Beuckens and Mitch Dewey (169) led the Knights on the links as they finished 34th and 38th, respectively. Tate Christenson (tied, 46th, 173), Peyton Hanson (64th, 183) and Marshall Dewey (71st, 189) rounded out the team scores, while Sam Hanson (84th, 207) carded individual scores.
"The whole experience is something they will never forget. There were so many people there watching which made the atmosphere great. We won the first 11 tournaments we played in this year (nine regular season tournaments, the conference championship, and the section championship) and then finished fifth in the state tournament. To finish as the fifth best team in Minnesota is a huge accomplishment. I'm just happy for these boys because they worked so hard for it and are so deserving,” Hunter said.
Area golfers Trevor Swonger, Joel Quam, Bryce Grabanski and Noah Kapenga competed as individuals at the meet. Underwood's Swonger (151) tied for sixth overall in the tournament. Hillcrest's Quam (30th, 166) and Grabanski (tied-69th, 188) and Kapenga (tied-48th, 174) of Pelican Rapids would all finish under a two-day total of 190.
In the girls’ meet, Hillcrest’s Audra Ewan finished tied for 13th after posting a two-day total of 184. Ewan shot a 93 the first day and followed with a 91 on the second day of the tournament.
Also competing were Otter Tail Central’s Adysen Tysdal and Ashby’s Celi Nelson. Both golfers finished tied for 24th with 189 two-day total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.