The West Central Area boys’ golf team took four out of the six medal spots as the Knights competed in a Quad County Conference meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course Thursday.
The Knights (357) would edge the Hillcrest Comets (362) for first, while Ortonville (403) came in third.
Leading the way for West Central Area was Mitch Dewey (third, 85), followed by teammates Grant Beukens (fourth, 89), Marshall Dewey (fifth, 91) and Peyton Hanson (sixth, 92). Tate Christiansen (4) and Devon Benson (100) also carded scores for the Knights.
Hillcrest’s Joel Quam (77) won medalist honors at the meet. Rounding out the team scoring for the Comets was Ben Christenson (93), Micah Foss (96) and Thor Ewan (96). Bryce Grabinski (100) and Evan Olstad (104) also competed for Hillcrest.
Rothsay finished fifth at the meet as Karter Jensen (93) led the Tigers on the links. Carson Weiers (102), Conrad Stockinger (106) and Travis Shirley (129) completed the team score, while Mason Kadel (143) rounded out the Tiger golfers.
Although not competing as a full team, Underwood’s Trevor Swonger (80) took second at the meet. Hudson Risbrute (93) and Jackson Swonger (100) also competed for the Rockets at the meet.
Otter Tail Central, also competing short a golfer, was led on the course by Carter Dilly (96) with teammates Nathan Hillman (102) and Riley Bode (109) following.
