The West Central Area boys’ golf team claimed wins in two seperate nine-hole meets Thursday.
The Knights would win a meet in Graceville, shooting a 165, followed by Ortonville (188), Border West (192) and Rothsay (216).
Leading the way for the Knights was medalist Grant Beuckens (38), runner-up Tate Christenson (39), Mitch Dewey (fourth, 44) and Payton Hanson (fifth, 44). Sam Hanson also carded a score of 47.
Rothsay was led by Conrad Stockinger (50), while Sam Danielson (52), Carson Weiers (57) and Karter Jensen (57) rounded out the team scoring. Travis Shirley (68) and Mason Kadel (72) also competed at the meet.
In the second meet, the Knights (168) were 17 strokes ahead of second-place Border West (185). Ortonville (189) took third and the Tigers (209) rounded out the top four.
West Central Area’s Peyton Hanson (39) took medalist honors, while Marshall Dewey (fourth, 41), Beuckens (fifth, 42) and Mitch Dewey (46) rounded out the team scoring. Also competing were Sam Hanson (46) and Christenson (52).
The Tigers saw Jensen (47) lead the way in the second meet with Danielson (51), Weiers (54) and Stockinger (57) completing the team score. Shirley and Kadel each scored a 73 for Rothsay.
