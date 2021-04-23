BATTLE LAKE — In a meet at Balmoral Golf Course, the West Central Area boys’ and Otter Tail Central girls’ teams celebrated a meet win Thursday.
In boys action, the Knights won the meet with a 353 team score, while Hillcrest (387) and Ortonville (412) rounded out the top three. Area teams Otter Tail Central (fifth, 423) Ashby (seventh, 437), Rothsay (eighth, 437) and Underwood (INC) also competed at the meet.
"It was another good day for our guys but the good thing is they are still hungry to get better,” Knights boys head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Many of them were disappointed in their scores and a lot of strokes they left out there were course management mistakes which we will continue to work on as we get to practice more on the course."
West Central Area’s Grant Beuckens claimed medalist honors with a 77, while teammates Mitch Dewey (87), Marshall Dewey (92) and Sam Hanson (97) finished the varsity team score. Peyton Hanson (99) and Devon Benson (104) also competed for the Knights.
Runner-up in the boys’ meet was Hillcrest’s Joel Quam (97) and Underwood’s Trevor Swonger (84) finished in third.
In the girls’ meet, OTC picked up the victory shooting a 326. The Bulldogs were led by medalist Ady Tysdal (89) and runner-up Celi Nelson (90). Madi Ness (114) and Makena Kenyon (123) completed OTC’s team score.
Ashby would finish in second, while Hillcrest and West Central Area took third and fourth.
Other top individual scores were Audra Ewan (96) of Hillcrest and Ashby’s Ashley Hill (110).
Boys’ individual results:
Ashby: Easton Nelson 100, Jacob Cook 105, Derrick Bartz 112, EthanJohnsrud 120, Cooper Peterson 123.
Hillcrest: Joel Quam 79, Micah Foss 97, Ben Christenson 103, Christian Swenson 108, Trey Carl 113, Evan Olstad 125.
Otter Tail Central: Carter Dilly 86, Nathan Hillman 108, Tanner Arndt 112, Riley Bode 117
Rothsay: Karter Jensen 96, Sam Danielson 105, Conrad Stockinger 115, Carson Weiers 121.
West Central Area: Grant Beuckens 77, Mitch Dewey 87, Marshall Dewey 92, Sam Hanson 97, Peyton Hanson 99, Devon Benson 104.
Girls’ Individual results:
Ashby: Ashley Hill 110, Lilly Evavold 133, Emma Erickson 160.
Hillcrest: Audra Ewan 96, Bri Lang 123, Wendy Mcarton 134.
Otter Tail Central: Ady Tysdal 89, Celi Nelson 90, Madi Ness 114, Makena Kenyon 123.
Underwood: Amber Frigaard 118, Maddie Hoen 123.
West Central Area: Lexi Hunter 118, Joelle Toso 135, Jenna Jonsrud 150, Miley Loe 179.
