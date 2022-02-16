The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team traveled to take on the Henning Hornets on Feb. 15. WCA used a solid defensive effort forcing 16 turnovers in a 57–46 win. WCA led 31-23 at the break and their largest lead was at 43-30, in the second half.
The Knights hit 18–44 shots for 41% and Henning hit 15–42 for 36%. The Knights made 6-18 threes and the Hornets made 4-16. Both teams shot well from the free throw line with the Knights connecting on 15-20 and the Hornets 12–14.
"I thought our kids followed the game plan really well,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “ We did a good job of knowing where their three-point shooters were and I thought we did a good job helping on their penetration. We showed good poise down the stretch versus their pressure and we knocked down free throws to seal the win.”
Leaders for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 21 points and nine rebounds, Ryder Staples had 14 points. Jacob Strunk contributed with eight rebounds and Cam Anderson led the team in assists with four.
The Hornets were led by Tanner Ahrndt with 11 points, Calvin Stueve and Mason Hammer both finished with 10.
The Knights moved to 16–4 and will travel to Hancock on Feb. 18.
Henning is now at 16-3 on the season, returning to action on Feb. 17, at Brandon-Evansville.
