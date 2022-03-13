Morris Area Chokio-Alberta’s Jackson Loge scored 35 points to lead the Tigers to the Section 3AA North sub-section championship in an 82-49 win over West Central Area (WCA) Knights, in boys basketball. The Knights finished as sub-section runners up with a 22-5 record.
The game was played on Mar. 12, in Marshall.
Loge made 14-15 shots from the field and 7-10 free throws. Loge’s efficiency helped the Tigers to shoot 33-49 for 67%. The Knights shot 20-54 for 37%.
“Morris and Jackson played very well today,” mentioned Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “There is no margin for error playing a team with that much talent. We did some good things early that we were so close to capitalizing on but if you don’t they are a tough team to play catch-up with.”
Scoring leaders for WCA was Cam Anderson with 14 points, Cole Anderson and Jacob Strunk both finished with 10.
“This season has been an unbelievably enjoyable experience every step of the way, with a great group of young men,” said Hunter. “I am sad it’s over but I can’t stop thinking about how grateful I am for everything we were able to do together with this team, our great assistant coaches, awesome fans and such a supportive group of parents.”
The Tigers will take on Redwood Valley for the 3AA title.
“We told them before the season that this was a new year and it was their turn to make their impact on the program. Boy did they ever make an impact,” stated Hunter. “They were relentless workers and played unselfish basketball. They won a conference championship, won 22 games and in the playoffs they had to move up to Class AA and they made it to the championship game. They are a special group of young men and a special team.”
