WCA boys win again at Pebble Lake

The West Central Area boys won the Hillcrest meet at Pebble Lake in Fergus Falls, on May 4, with a score of 322. Ottertail Central was second with 340, followed by Hillcrest 347, Border West 360, Pillager 362, Underwood 370 and Rothsay 411. Ashby and New Testament Christian also competed without full teams.
Individual medal winners were:
1st - Marshall Dewey, WCA 75
2nd - Mitch Dewey, WCA 76
3rd - Carter Dilly, OTC 81
4th - Nolan Wilson, Border West 81
5th - Traeton Nelson, Ashby 83
6th - Brett Amundson, WCA 84
Other WCA scores: Peyton Hanson 87, Sam Hanson 89 and Cole Anderson 94.
OTC: Dilly 81, Nathan Hillman 85, Logan Kostlecky 86, Owen Buehler 89 and Christian Carlson 139.
Hillcrest: Thor Ewan 84 who tied for sixth but got beat in the scorecard playoff, Sean Berge 86, Erik Bjonrdahl 88, Owen Ewan 89, Preston Berge 99 and Noah Bjorndahl 103.
Border West: Wilson 81, Cole Gilsdorf 89, Jack Seigel 92, Dylan Bainbridge 98 and Parker Triz 104
Underwood: Hudson Risbrudt was also in the scorecard playoff for sixth with an 84, Jaxson Swonger 88, Brady Moore 96, John Gronner 102, Tyler Herr 117 and Griffin Gunderson 212.
Rothsay: Conrad Stockinger 97, Karter Jensen, 99, Mason Kadel 103, Carson Weiers 112 and Levi Kuntz 136.
