WCA boys win again, to play for conference title on Tuesday

The West Central Area Knights and Minnewaska Lakers boys golf teams came into Friday’s West Central Conference meets tied in the yearlong standings. They played a nine-hole meet at River Crest golf course in Montevideo where the Lakers edged the Knights posting a 158 to the Knights 160. Sauk Centre was third at 166, Morris 168, Melrose 173, Benson 176, Montevideo 177 and BOLD 184.



