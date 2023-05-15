WCA boys win again, to play for conference title on Tuesday

The West Central Area Knights and Minnewaska Lakers boys golf teams came into Friday’s West Central Conference meets tied in the yearlong standings. They played a nine-hole meet at River Crest golf course in Montevideo where the Lakers edged the Knights posting a 158 to the Knights 160. Sauk Centre was third at 166, Morris 168, Melrose 173, Benson 176, Montevideo 177 and BOLD 184.
Minnewaska was led by individual medalist Riley Larson's two-under par 33 on the par 35 course. WCA's Sam Hanson took second with a 37 and Montevideo's Camdem Helgeson took third with a 37. Fourth place was Charlie Hanson, Morris 38. There was a five-way tie for fifth place including WCA's Marshall Dewey, Brayden Johnson, Sauk Centre, Logan Schad, Melrose, Mason Erickson, Morris, and Thatcher Sherlin, Minnewaska all with 39's.
WCA's Mitch Dewey took 10th with a 41. Other WCA scores were Peyton Hanson 43, Brett Amundson 44, Cole Anderson 45 and Nick Dulas 54.
The teams then traveled to Olivia to play the Olivia Golf Course and this time it was the Knights turn. The Knights posted an impressive 155 in a heavy downpour rain. Minnewaska finished second at 160. They were followed by Benson 169, Morris 172, Montevideo 177, Sauk Centre 178, BOLD 185 and Melrose 188.
It was WCA's Mitch Dewey who went under par this time with a two-under par 34. Place winners were:
1st Place Medalist - Mitch Dewey 34
2nd - Charlie Hanson, Morris 38
3rd - Marshall Dewey, WCA 38
4th - Zach Gugisberg, Minnewaska 39
5th - Ryan Larson, Benson 39
6th - Riley Larson, Minnewaska 39
WCA's Sam Hanson was 10th with a 41 and Brett Amundson 13th with a 42. Cole Anderson was 15th with a 43 and Peyton Hanson 17th with a 44. Nick Dulas shot a 57.
"What an effort by our team,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "Playing well in a rain like that has a lot to do with attitude. Our guys had the right attitude and embraced the tough conditions and placed five guys in the top 17 out of 56 golfers. Mitch's round had seven pars and two birdies. Golf is hard enough to not make a mistake in nine holes and Mitch did it in the rain. He is a competitor and always ready. We had several other good rounds by our guys as well. Marshall and Sam have been very consistent and each had a couple of birdies today. Brett Amundson had an eagle. Now they've put themselves in a good position for Tuesday."
The conference title will be decided at the final conference meet of the season on May 16 in Morris.
WCA's Lexi Hunter was the only girl competing on Friday for the WCA girls. She took seventh place in BOLD with a 47 and 12th place in Montevideo with a 48.
