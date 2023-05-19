WCA boys win at Thumper Pond

The West Central Area boys fired a 327 at the Ottertail Central Quad Count meet at Thumper Pond on May 18. OTC was second with a 357, followed by Pillager 365, Hillcrest 371, Underwood 384, Ashby 408, Rothsay 427 and Long Prairie/Grey Eagle-Browerville 444.
WCA had five of the top eight finishers out of the 48 golfers. Traeton Nelson of Ashby was the medalist with a 79. Other medal winners were:
2nd – Mitch Dewey, WCA, 80
3rd – Marshall Dewey, WCA, 80
4th – Cam Anderson, WCA, 82
5th – Hudson Risbrudt, Underwood, 84
6th - Logan Kostlecky, OTC 84
WCA's Brett Amundson and Peyton Hanson just missed medaling tying for 7th with 85's.
"It's a big positive that we've been shooting some pretty well rounded scores as a team heading into postseason", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "Mitch and Marshall are consistently at the top of the leaderboards and our two veteran seniors Amundson and Hanson are doing what seniors should do. They are playing consistent golf. Amundson showed a lot of grit. Had a bit of bad luck at the start with a triple bogey and a double bogey putting him towards the bottom of the leaderboard and he fought his way all the way back up to seventh. The real bright spot was Anderson who has been playing better and better as the year goes on. He was tied for the lead of the whole tournament after nine holes and won his first ever medal taking fourth place."
"The overall scores for all golfers was a little higher than normal for two reasons. First off it was a bit windy and secondly, on a course like Thumper Pond with a lot of trees and water, a bad shot can cost you two or three strokes", Hunter concluded.
The Knights will wrap up the regular season with the Quad County Conference meet on May 22 at Tipsinah Mounds and then start section play at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake on Thursday, May 25. The Knights compete in Section 3AA.
