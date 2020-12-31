The West Central Area girls’ basketball team is coming off a 2019-20 season that saw the Knights go 22-8 and reach the Section 6A finals. In 2021, the Knights return several key components to make another run at a section title.
The Knights welcome back two-time Pheasant Conference MVP junior Lexi Bright, as well as seniors Brynn Fernolz (guard), Brooke Anderson (guard/forward), Chloe LaRue (guard), juniors Kennedy Ulrich (forward/center), Halle Foslien (guard/forward), Katilyn Hanson (guard), Elizabeth Rustand (guard/forward), and sophomore Claire Stark (guard).
While the team seems to be set to make another run this season, head coach Eric Schoenbauer will need to find replacements for graduates Hailey Bennett, Kaylyn Ulrich and Teagan Nelson. The Knights coach hopes that his team can fill their shoes with depth and experience.
Junior Halle Grosz (guard) and freshman Sidney Ulrich (guard) will also be looking for varsity minutes in 2021.
Hancock will be the biggest challenge for the Knights in both the conference and the section, while Henning, Underwood and Parkers Prairie will be champing at the bit to play for the section championship.
Schoenbauer will be assisted by Naomi Moerke, Eli Dotts and Todd Bright this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.