Battling the No. 1 seeded Thunderhawks of Montevideo, the West Central Area (WCA) Knights came up just short, in a 39-37 loss during quarterfinals of the Section 3AA playoffs. The Knights trailed by 10 points in the second half but slowly climbed back into the game, knotting the score at 33 all.
Down by two points late in the second half, WCA had a look to tie the game but could not hit and time ran out.
“Every last game is a tough one, but it is especially tough when the girls battled back and had a chance at the end of the game,” said Knights coach Eric Schoenbauer. “At the end of the day I was happy our team went for the win in the second half and created pressure. We had some great shots but they didn't fall tonight.”
Lexi Bright had 12 points for WCA. Macy Grosz and Claire Stark each finished with eight points.
“If you told Montevideo that they would hold us to 37 points they would have thought they won by 20 plus and that's a credit to our defense to continually keep us in the game,” stated Schoenbauer. “These girls will never know how much we appreciated the effort they gave and how proud I am of their persistence to be better.”
The Knights end the season with a 18-6 record. Montevideo advanced to take on New London-Spicer, in Section 3AA semifinals.
