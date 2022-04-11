The West Central Area Knights girls basketball team held their end of the year awards ceremony. Lexi Bright was the conference MVP, both Macy Grosz and Claire Stark were all-conference. Addison Staples and Mya Foslien were all-conference honorable mention.
Team awards included: Staples, chairwoman of the boards, Grosz, practice player of the year, Elizabeth Rustan, defensive dominator, Jayden Styba, rookie of the year, Kaitlyn Hansen, Knight award, Bright and Hansen were co-ms. hustle, Bright was awarded assists leader and floor general award.
“It was a very competitive schedule and fun experience as a coach and fan of basketball,” said Knights coach Eric Schoenbauer. “The Knights accomplished being one of the scariest teams in the section and conference to play. Not all goals were accomplished during the season, but one very important goal did get achieved and it was to get better every single day. The improvement came in forms as people, as players and as teammates, that was the best part of coaching!”
The team was also awarded the gold level for Academic All-State.
