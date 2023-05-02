WCA has big day at home golf meet

The West Central Area Knights won the team portion of the boys golf meet at Tipsinah Mounds, on May 1, and took four out of the six medals with Mitch Dewey taking first, Marshall Dewey second, Sam Hanson third and Brett Amundson sixth; while the girls team took second place as a team and Lexi Hunter took second place individually.
Boys team scores were WCA 320, Border West 354, Pillager 361, Hillcrest 363, Underwood 381, Ortonville 390, Ottertail Central 405, Rothsay 410, Long Prairie/Grey Eagle-Browerville 419 and Ashby-incomplete score.
There were 58 boys golfing. Medal winners were:
1st - Mitch Dewey, WCA 75.
2nd - Marshall Dewey, WCA 79.
3rd - Sam Hanson, WCA 82.
4th - Cole Gilsdorf, Border West 83.
5th - Traeton Nelson, Ashby 83.
6th - Brett Amundson, WCA 84.
WCA Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "I feel it was a gritty performance by our guys playing in winds gusting to 30 mph. You had to grind and keep fighting knowing everyone in the field was going to have some tough holes in that wind. It was nice to get four medalists and Peyton Hanson was right there as well with a 10th place finish shooting an 86."
The Quad County girls won the girls team title, WCA was second, New Testament Christian third and Hillcrest fourth. The six teams did not have complete teams. There were 23 total girls competing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone