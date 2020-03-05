MORRIS — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team advanced to the Section 6A title game as they defeated Hancock 56-42 at the University of Minnesota - Morris Wednesday.
The Knights were led in scoring by Lexi Bright with 21 points, while teammate Hailey Bennett added 12 tallies of her own.
The Knights will return to UM-Morris to take on the Henning Hornets in the section championship game 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.