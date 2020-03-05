MORRIS — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team advanced to the Section 6A title game as they defeated Hancock 56-42 at the University of Minnesota - Morris Wednesday.

The Knights were led in scoring by Lexi Bright with 21 points, while teammate Hailey Bennett added 12 tallies of her own.

The Knights will return to UM-Morris to take on the Henning Hornets in the section championship game 7 p.m. Friday.

