The West Central Area Knights cross country team opened their season with a strong showing in Perham Saturday with the boys’ varsity team placing fourth behind Fargo North, Bemidji and West Fargo Sheyenne. The Knights girls’ team also competed taking 10th overall. Some runners experienced difficulty with the weather as the air was humid all day and made it hard to breathe for competitors with asthma but Knights head coach Austin Hanson said he expects that factor to disappear once the air gets more dry out.
Despite weather conditions the Knights had several runners record some excellent times with many breaking personal records. Top runners for the boys’ varsity team were Kade Runge (fifth place, 17:13) and Alex Salwasser (12th place, 17:32). Shad Swanson (20th place, 17:48), Roman Mihalovski (42nd, 18:54) and Eli Berman (45th, 18:59) also competed at the meet. Top performers for the girls’ team were standout Lexit Bright (fourth place, 20:22) and Terina Blasyck (41st, 22:36).
“There were some schools that were five or six times the size of our school at this meet, so it's always fun to race against elite competition. Whenever a school our size can compete with schools that size, we like to take advantage of the opportunity. Being that this is the first race of the year, and the first regular meet in two years due to COVID, our squads have much room to grow but I was very impressed with how they all finished,” said Knights head coach Austin Hanson. “This is the first meet that was larger than three teams in a year, so we have been looking forward to this for a while. Everyone, including the coaches, were nervously excited for the season to kick off and the runners had a great attitude to finish strong. We feel that with the proper training and without injuries, the group that we have can be very competitive all season long.”
The Knights will now travel to Breckenridge Thursday for their next meet starting at 4 p.m.
