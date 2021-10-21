BARRETT — The Underwood football team went head to head against West Central Area (WCA) Wednesday to end the regular season with the Knights defeating the Rockets 32-6.
In the first quarter Knights running back Anthony Sykora helped WCA jump out to a commanding lead after running in two touchdowns but both conversion attempts would fail making the score 12-0.
Then in the second quarter the Knights would score two more touchdowns before the break, the first on a 30-yard touchdown pass from WCA quarterback Evan Paulson to receiver Cole Anderson (18-0) and the second by way of a 45-yard touchdown run by Carson Spangler. The extra point attempt after the TD pass would be no good while the Knights would convert two after the big run by Spangler to go into halftime leading the Rockets 26-0.
In the third quarter Underwood would end their scoring drought after Logan Sheleske reached the end zone on a 3-yard run (26-6) but the Knights would score the final time for both teams in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Brady Lindquist for the 32-6 final after failing the two-point conversion.
Offensively the Knights racked up 188 yards of total offense including 30 yards passing and 158 on the ground while the Rockets were held to 34 yards total, all by rushes.
Sykora led the Knights on the ground with eight carries for 46 yards and quarterback Paulson was 1 for 3 for 30 yards. The Rockets were led by Sheleske on the ground with 40 yards on 12 carries.
