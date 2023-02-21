WCA picks up 16th win on senior night

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team built a 47-20 lead at halftime and started the second half on another run to build a 62-28 lead enroute to a 74-45 victory over the Benson Braves, on Feb. 20.
All six Knights seniors saw a lot of action and all contributed. Cole Anderson had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists; Jacob Strunk had 15 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and two assists; Roman Mihailovschi had 11 points and two steals; Brett Amundson contributed three rebounds, Damon Sanstead contributed three rebounds and Isaac Kreft had two rebounds.
Coach Kraig Hunter said, "We got to honor six outstanding individuals tonight. They are all top notch people. They gave us a good start on defense with a lot of energy and it carried over to everyone else for the rest of the game."
Other contributors for the Knights were Bryce Kjesbo with nine points, three assists and three steals; Mitch Dewey had eight points and four steals; Cam Anderson had eight points, two rebounds, and five assists.
The Knights hit 30-63 shots for 47% and made eight threes. They were 6-10 from the free throw line. Benson was 17-38 for 43%, made four threes and were 7-9 from the line. The Knights had 27 rebounds to 21 for the Braves.
Scoring for Benson was Juan Espinoza with 23 points, Harold Habben with nine, Tate Antiock with seven and Landon Skarsten with six.
The Knights are now 16-7 on the season.
They are scheduled to play Barnesville, on Feb. 23 and then BOLD, on Feb. 24.
