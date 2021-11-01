The West Central Area (WCA) volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Section 3AA volleyball playoffs Friday after defeating Litchfield in four sets (26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18).
In the first set of the night WCA set the pace early behind some strong blocking, led by Halle Foslien and Addison Staples at the net defensively, complemented by tremendous plays from the Knights’ backcourt, Kaitlyn Hansen, Macy Grosz, Mya Foslien and Madelyn Westrom, as they forced errors on the Dragons.
Litchfield battled back in the second set taking a page from WCA’s book, relying on their blockers but the Knights adjusted, mixing up their offense while covering their hitters and forcing the block to move. Ultimately the Knights prevailed using a combination of effective serving and patience allowing them to execute when needed.
“This was the best the girls have played all season. Honestly they played with such grit and determination. There wasn’t a ball that hit the floor without a body scrambling after it,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “Mya Foslien and Elizbeth Rustan fought hard on the outside. They were up against some tall blocks and they powered through. I am so proud of the girls and their aggressive serving too!”
Stat leaders for the Knights were Grosz (17/17 serving, 2 aces, 24 set assists, 20 digs), Mya Foslien (15/15 serving, 1 ace, 17 digs, 14 kills, 1 block), Lexi Hunter (7/8 serving), Whitney Westrom (14/15 serving, 4 aces, 4 set assists, 9 digs, 5 kills, 1 block), Halle Foslien (11/13 serving, 7 kills, 3 blocks), Rustan (19/22 serving, 2 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks), Staples (2 set assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks), Madelyn Westrom (2 set assists, 12 digs) and Hansen (29 digs).
The Knights improve to 22-6 overall and will now travel to Paynesville Monday to continue their postseason run.
