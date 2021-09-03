The West Central Area (WCA) Knights volleyball team pillaged Rothsay Tuesday in Barrett defeating the Tigers in three straight sets 25-8, 26-16 and 25-19.
In Game 1 the Knights got off to a blistering start behind aggressive serving and hitting that gave Rothsay fits. In Game 2, WCA continued to control the tempo and got on some serving runs marked by Elizabeth Rustan and Mya Foslien playing strong and making plays from the outside. WCA’s Kaitlyn Hansen and Madelyn Westrom were standouts on defense throughout the matchup covering the floor well and using their quickness to stymie the Tigers.
“We know we still need to get better at defense,” said WCA head coach Melissa Foslien. “It helps as we have a relatively tall lineup so those touches by our blockers help us slow down the play to get into our offense. Great team effort tonight!”
Leading the Knights at the serving line was Mya Folslien (17/17, 6 Aces), Elizabeth Rustan (12/12, 2 aces), Halle Foslien (10/11, 2 aces) and Whitney Westrom (11/11, 2 aces). Macy Grosz led WCA in set assists with 25. Dig leaders for the Knights were Madelyn Westrom (13), Grosz (8) and Kaitlyn Hansen (8). Offensively Rustan led the way for the Knights in kills with 16 followed by Mya Foslien (8). Rounding out the stat leaders Halle Foslien (3), Grosz (1), Mya Foslien (1) and Whitney Westrom (1) led the team in blocks.
“West Central did a great job of taking care of the ball tonight so hats off to them,” said Rothsay head coach John Reber. “While we played well in certain stretches and served well overall, I thought defensively we were a bit slow at treading tonight and let too many easy balls hit the floor on our side. We’ll need to clean that up if we want to play at our best this season.
The Knights improve to 2-0 on the year and will next travel to Long Prairie on Thursday for a 5:15 p.m. showdown, while Rothsay hits the road for a Little Eight Conference tilt in Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
