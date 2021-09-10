ASHBY — The West Central Area (WCA) Knights volleyball team traveled to Ashby Thursday downing the Arrows in three straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-14).
In Game 1 the Knights’ Whitney Westrom and Elizabeth Rustan had some strong serving runs from the line while Madelyn Westrom and Sophie Sanstead held it down on the defensive side nullifying a barrage from Ashby’s back row (25-15).
Game 2 and 3 saw WCA’s Macy Grosz and Halle Foslien piece together some long runs from the line complimented by Lexi Hunter playing steady from the right side adding a couple of nice plays (25-16, 25-14).
The Knights’ Halle Foslien had a career-high 12 kills and three ace blocks in the win as WCA was consistent from the serving line going 69-of-72 as a team.
“(Halle’s) play really gave our team the confidence we needed. Macy Grosz helped spread our offense out and often our middles were hitting against a solo block in the middle,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “This next week will be a good test for the Knights to see where we stack up against some of our toughest opponents.”
The Arrows were 84.8% serving. Stat leaders for Ashby were Ryleigh Brendmoen (7/8 serving, 8 digs, 4 kills), Haleigh Brendmoen (8/8 serving, 1 ace, 12 digs, 2 kills), Catherine Koefod (7/7 serving, 2 aces, 12 assists), Booklynn Finkelson (3 kills), Celi Nelson (7/7 serving, 7 kills), Livy Johnson (3 kils) and Lucy Ohren (7/8 serving, 1 ace).
“We are still working on blending new players and finding our footing but seeing moments of great cohesiveness throughout. We just need to grasp onto that and hold it through a full set,” said Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens. “WCA had a strong outside cross-court game that pulled our passers in and out on coverage and they worked the court well tonight. Scrapiness was fierce on both sides and we saw some really long volleys with a lot of movement from both sides of the court.”
WCA improves to 4-0 on the year and will now head to Wheaton Saturday for a tournament starting at 9 a.m. while Ashby travels to Montevideo Saturday for a tournament starting at 9 a.m.
