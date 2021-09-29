PARKERS PRAIRIE — The West Central Area (WCA) volleyball team battled through a rocky start to finish as consolation champions Saturday at the Parkers Prairie varsity tournament.
In their first matchup of the tournament the Knights had their hands full against an undefeated Browerville team. Although the Knights played hard with some solid blocks, a few loose openings in their system would lead to their downfall (16-25, 21-25).
In their next match against New London-Spicer some of the weak spots from Game 1 carried over as the Knights once again got off to a patchy start falling in Set 1 but in the second set WCA began gaining momentum behind strong serving from Macy Grosz and Elizabeth Rustan to tie the Wildcats (13-25, 25-21).
In their third matchup of the day against Northern Freeze the Knights made quick work of their opponent in two straight (25-13, 25-20) but it wouldn’t be enough to get into the championship bracket.
In their fourth matchup of the day the Knights would put away Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in two straight (25-17, 25-21) before ending the tournament sweeping the Northern Freeze in two once again to clinch the consolation championship.
“Props to Macy Grosz and Madelyn Westrom for their great right-side defense. They really make it look so easy that they might be easily overlooked on the court, but the job that they do is so incredibly important, without them we would really struggle,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “We found today that in order to be the team we want to be, we need to be prepared mentally, early in the morning, or anytime!”
Knights stats leaders for the tournament were Elizabeth Rustan (33/36 serving, 6 aces, 24 digs, 30 kills, 3 blocks), Whitney Westrom (38/43 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs, 7 kills, 1 block), Macy Grosz (30/31 serving, 3 aces, 76 set assists, 33 digs, 2 kills), Mya Foslien (21/21 serving, 39 digs, 30 kills), Halle Foslien (28/31 serving, 7 aces, 2 set assists, 10 digs, 15 kills, 5 blocks), Addison Staples (18/22 serving, 3 aces, 3 set assists, 8 kills, 2 blocks), Lexi Hunter (1 set assist), Kaitlyn Hansen (41 digs,), Madelyn Westrom (23 digs) and Sophie Sanstead (18 digs, 1 kill).
The Knights record now stands at 14-2-1 and they will take the court again as they host Wheaton-Herman-Norcross at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
