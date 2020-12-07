The West Central Area volleyball team saw two players receive All-Pheasant Conference honors and two other named honorable mention as the conference handed out its end of the season awards.
Morgan Stark (OH) and Elizabeth Rustan (MH) were named to the all-conference team, while Hallie Foslien (MH) and Kaitlyn Hansen (LI) were given honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.