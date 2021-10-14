CLEAN SWEEP

The West Central Area volleyball team swept Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in Tuesday's home matchup 25-10, 25-16, 25-23.

BARRETT — With the season winding down the West Central Area (WCA) volleyball team continues to play strong with another victory Tuesday against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (CGB) in three straight (25-10, 25-16, 25-23) improving to 20-5.

In a strong defensive night for WCA Elizabeth Rustan and Mya Foslien pulled off some terrific saves peppered by Madelyn Westrom being at the right place at the right time on the court neutralizing the Wolverines’ biggest offensive threat — outside hitter Jessica Moberg.

In the third and final set to end the match the Knights found themselves down 17-12 before Halle Foslien caught fire at the service line to tie all at 21-21. From there Whitney Westrom connected with setter Macy Grosz for a big kill to once again tie the match at 22-22 after some back and forth.

After a questionable call that didn’t go in the Knights’ favor, almost costing them the set, the Knights tied the competition at 23-23 with Grosz setting up Mya Foslien. WCA was then able to push through the next two points, ending the final set and the match at 25-23.

“I really felt that everyone on the floor and off the bench brought the fire for tonight. They played with composure and determination, that’s how we want to play as we are nearing tournament time,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien after the game.

Stat leaders for the Knights were Rustan (10/12 serving, 1 ace, 13 digs, 11 kills), Whitney Westrom (11/11 serving, 2 assists, 5 kills), Macy Grosz (9/10 serving, 32 assists, 12 digs, 1 kill), Mya Foslien (9/10 serving, 1 ace, 12 kills), Halle Foslien (18/19 serving, 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks) Addison Staples (7/9 serving, 1 ace, 2 assists, 5 kills, 3 blocks), Kaitlyn Hansen (9 digs) and Madelyn Westrom (9 digs).

The Knights will host their final home game of the regular season on Thursday against Swanville at 7:30 p.m.

 

