The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (WCAABE) Knights wrestling team cruised to the Section 6A team title this past week. First up on Feb. 15, in Barrett, was the quarterfinals match in which the No. 1 seed Knights faced off with the No. 8 seed, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. The Knights put their foot on the gas in the first period of the opening bout and kept it there till the final match. The team dismantled the Wolverines by way of 76-0.
The semifinals and final duels were wrestled in New York Mills on Feb. 19th. The Knight walked in looking loose and confident as they faced off in the semifinals with the No. 4 seed New York Mills Eagles. The Eagles fared a bit better than the Wolverines earlier in the week but the results were just as strong for the WCAABE. The Knights clipped the Eagles wings by a score of 66-12.
The finals found a pair of familiar opponents. The match would put the No. 2 seed, the Berth-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders vs. WCAABE. The last few years have seen these two meet in the finals a fair amount of times with the Raiders taking the victory. This year the Knights were ready for war. The lower weights of Owen Gruchow, Carter Lohse and Adam Lohse started off the dual going 3-0, all decisions, giving the team breathing room to work with. The Raiders gobbled up a fall at 126-lb weight class, which was answered by Hunter Gruchow at 132. The Raiders attempted to stay in the dual with a pin at 138-lb class but after that the Knights went on a scoring terror. Solomon Wales, Reubens Swanson, Ashton Danner, Anthony Sykora, Beau Robinson and Will Rustan all compiled to a score that ripped up the Raiders by way of 48-21. The WCAABE grapplers had punched their ticket as a team to the state tournament.
The Knights had a pair of 75 career win wrestlers on Feb. 19. Danner and Wales both earned that recognition.
State Wrestling is being held Mar. 3-5, in Saint Paul.
